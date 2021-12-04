x
TWRA: $1,000 reward offered after two turkeys dumped illegally in Hardeman County

According to a TWRA Facebook post, the turkeys were put into a dumpster at Hickory Valley Grocery in Hardeman County.
HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is offering a $1,000 reward for information on two turkeys which were dumped illegally.

According to a TWRA Facebook post, the turkeys were put into a dumpster at Hickory Valley Grocery in Hardeman County.

One bird was dumped on the weekend of April 3 & 4 and the second bird was dumped the weekend of April 10 & 11.

The only part of the turkey which was removed was the beard.

Anyone with more information can call Wildlife Officer Bubba Spencer at 615-308-6981. 

No other information was immediately released. 

