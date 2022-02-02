Testimony: Waffle House shooter wrote to Winfrey, Swift

On Wednesday, the defense attorneys asked a police detective to read letters Travis Reinking had written to Taylor Swift and Oprah Winfrey.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Attorneys for a man who shot and killed four people in a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 are presenting evidence that Travis Reinking suffered delusions.

The 33-year-old wrote to Winfrey asking for help in determining whether his delusions that pop star Swift was communicating with him through the Internet were real or not.

Charges against Reinking include four counts of first degree murder.