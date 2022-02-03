Video: Waffle House shooter believed people tormented him

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 posted videos to YouTube in the years before the killing where he spoke about unknown people who he believed were breaking into his home.

Attorneys for Travis Reinking played a video in court on Thursday that the 33-year-old made in 2017. In it, he claims to know someone was in his apartment because the toilet seat was left up, a door was cracked, and there were fingerprints on his laptop.