x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Video: Waffle House shooter believed people tormented him

Attorneys for Travis Reinking played a video in court on Thursday that the 33-year-old made in 2017.
Credit: AP
Travis Reinking watches a video of himself describing the day he was having, believing someone broke into his home, lifted the toilet seat up and touched his laptop, in court on day four of the mass murder trial at Justice A.A. Birch Building in Nashville, Tenn., Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. (Stephanie Amador/The Tennessean via AP, Pool)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A man who shot and killed four people at a Nashville Waffle House in 2018 posted videos to YouTube in the years before the killing where he spoke about unknown people who he believed were breaking into his home. 

Attorneys for Travis Reinking played a video in court on Thursday that the 33-year-old made in 2017. In it, he claims to know someone was in his apartment because the toilet seat was left up, a door was cracked, and there were fingerprints on his laptop. 

Reinking faces charges including four counts of first-degree murder. 

He has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity.

Related Articles

In Other News

Memphis lawmakers respond to Tennessee redistricting