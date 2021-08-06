Want to be a state highway trooper? Here's your chance!

The January 2022 Trooper Class for the Tennessee Highway Patrol is now accepting applications.

TENNESSEE, USA — If you are looking for a career that affords you opportunities to achieve your goals, then the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is where you belong.

We are a multi-faceted, full-service, statewide law enforcement agency that has numerous divisions. The THP is a national leader in law enforcement and is internationally accredited by the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies (CALEA).

During the 16-week and 10-week lateral academy for Tennessee P.O.S.T. certified officers, our training division will challenge and prepare you to become a Tennessee state trooper. Additionally, the training that you receive from our training curriculum is transferable as college credit hours.

Daily services performed by a Tennessee state trooper include: assisting the public, enforcement of criminal and traffic laws, traffic enforcement, motorcycle traffic patrol, crash investigation, crash reconstruction, criminal interdiction, criminal investigations, identity crimes investigations, special operations, and tactical duties, K-9 handling, diving, aviation, executive protective services, bomb squad, and much more.

Men and women interested in a career as a Tennessee state trooper must apply online. Applications are being accepted now through 11:59 p.m. CST, Tuesday, August 31. Individuals interested in applying must be at least 21-years-old at the time of application, a U.S. citizen, and have a high school diploma or equivalent.

Applicants must apply online, Apply Here . Once approved by the Department of Human Resources, applicants will be notified of their qualification status via email and required to complete a survey. It is imperative that applicants check their email and spam folder regularly. THP anticipates the agility test and interview appointments to begin late September 2021, at the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Training Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

We are hiring for the position of trooper. Please see our attached link for additional information. Apply now and do not miss this opportunity. https://t.co/qcphmyuG0P — TN Highway Patrol (@TNHighwayPatrol) August 7, 2021

“The Tennessee Highway Patrol is a professional and proud law enforcement agency,” said Colonel Matt Perry. “The THP has a long legacy of providing service, safety, and security for our state. If you have a heart for service and are interested in a professional career that offers endless opportunities, then a career as a trooper is meant for you. We want the best men and women to join our ranks.”

If hired, individuals must obtain a valid Tennessee driver license before the class graduates. Candidates must successfully complete a level II background investigation which includes a credit check and polygraph test. Recruits must pass a psychological and medical examination, including a drug screening.

The starting salary for a trooper cadet while in school is $3,216 per month, which increases to $3,619 per month after graduation. This equates to $43,248 annually with an annual 4.5% statutory step raise for the first 10 years. With regular pay increases, a trooper can earn $64,536 per year after 10-years-of-service under the current pay structure. Pay may also increase if you are promoted within the THP. For more detailed information about benefits, please visit https://www.tn.gov/careers/employeebenefits.html.

For additional information on becoming a state trooper, visit our website at https://www.tn.gov/safety/tnhp/trpschool/trpqualifications.html. For more information about applications, interested individuals are encouraged to contact the Tennessee Department of Human Resources applicant services division at (615) 741-4841 or email the recruitment division at THP.Recruitment@tn.gov.