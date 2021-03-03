NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The United States Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are holding a joint news conference Wednesday morning to announce the results of a new, collaborative effort to identify and recover missing children in Tennessee.
WATCH: Joint news conference on new effort to find missing Tennessee children
