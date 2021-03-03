x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

State

WATCH: Joint news conference on new effort to find missing Tennessee children

The United States Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are all part of the effort.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Blurry shadow of a little boy and a girl walking with adults on park pavement in black and white

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The United States Marshals Service, Tennessee Department of Children’s Services, and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are holding a joint news conference Wednesday morning to announce the results of a new, collaborative effort to identify and recover missing children in Tennessee.

Watch HERE.

Related Articles