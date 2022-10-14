AMBER Alert issued for Wilson County teen

Aubrea Branham is 5'3", weighs 125 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes.

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. — An AMBER Alert has been issued on behalf of the Wilson County Sheriff's Office for Aubrea Branham, 16, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

The TBI said Aubrea is 5'3", weighs 125 lbs., and has brown hair and blue eyes. She has a diagnosed medical condition. There is no known clothing description or direction of travel.

According to the TBI, Aubrea may be with Hilario Fuentes, 35. Fuentes is wanted by the Wilson County Sheriff's Office for contributing to the delinquency of a minor and solicitation of a minor.