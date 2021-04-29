You can now apply for grants for urban tree planting in Tennessee

The Division of Forestry will be taking grant applications under the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program until June 4.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee's Agriculture Department is accepting applications for urban forestry tree planting projects.

The department said Wednesday that the Division of Forestry will be taking grant applications under the Tennessee Agricultural Enhancement Program until June 4.

The program helps cities, counties, schools and nonprofit organizations fund the planting of Tennessee-grown trees.

The program offers a cost-share program for planting on public property, rights of way and private nonprofit land with public access.