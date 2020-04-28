TBI: Child found safe after going missing from Meigs County

The TBI said 9-year-old Danica Ashley Ingle was found safe.

UPDATE: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Thursday morning that 9-year-old Danica Ashley Ingle was found safe.

TBI asked for the public's help finding Danica on April 27. TBI initially said Danica's last name was Smith, but then tweeted that her last name is Ingle.

The TBI said her father, Daniel Ingle, is 50 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving 2002 Ford Explorer with an unknown tag, according to the TBI.