TBI searching for missing and endangered Meigs County child

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public's help finding a missing and endangered 9-year-old girl from Meigs County.

According to the TBI, 9-year-old Danica Ashley Ingle was last seen Sunday in Meigs County and may be with her non-custodial father.

Danica was last seen wearing a burgundy flowered shirt and black leggings. She has brown hair and brown eyes. TBI initially said Danica's last name was Smith, but then tweeted that her last name is Ingle.

The TBI said her father, Daniel Ingle, is 50 years old with brown hair and brown eyes. Ingle is an Illinois resident and may be driving 2002 Ford Explorer with an unknown tag, according to the TBI.