TDOC reports Hickman County inmate tests positive for COVID-19

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An inmate housed at the Turney Center Industrial Complex in Only, Tennessee has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the Tennessee Department of Corrections, the inmate was taken to the hospital for an unrelated medical issue on March 25th.

On March 30th, he was scheduled to be discharged, when he developed a fever. Medics then tested him and the results came back positive April 3rd.

Officials say two other inmates who may have had contact will be quarantined and observed.

TDOC released a statement Saturday addressing the manner: