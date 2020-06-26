Tennesseans now have the option for take-out beer permanently after Gov. Lee signed new law

An innovation in booze sales born from necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in Tennessee -- for beer, at least.
Gov. Bill Lee signed House Bill 2028 into law Monday, which allows businesses to sell beer specifically through an online curbside pickup service.
The governor had temporarily allowed booze curbside pickup services to alleviate the impact of extended closures for businesses such as restaurants in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now has made that option permanent for beer take-out after signing the bill into law.
The law went into effect immediately after signing. The governor's original executive order on alcohol take-out was set to expire Tuesday.
The law states businesses must sell beer from their inventory located at their permitted location and cannot pull inventory from another retailer or location. Any employee bringing beer to customers who use the curbside pickup must bring it to their vehicle within their parking lot and confirm the person is at least 21.