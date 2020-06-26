Tennesseans now have the option for take-out beer permanently after Gov. Lee signed new law

Tennessee businesses can now sell beer from here on out through online curbside pickup.

An innovation in booze sales born from necessity during the COVID-19 pandemic is now a permanent fixture in Tennessee -- for beer, at least.

Gov. Bill Lee signed House Bill 2028 into law Monday, which allows businesses to sell beer specifically through an online curbside pickup service.

The governor had temporarily allowed booze curbside pickup services to alleviate the impact of extended closures for businesses such as restaurants in the first months of the COVID-19 pandemic, but now has made that option permanent for beer take-out after signing the bill into law.

The law went into effect immediately after signing. The governor's original executive order on alcohol take-out was set to expire Tuesday.