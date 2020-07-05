Tennessee National Guard flyovers on May 12 to salute healthcare workers across the state

Look to the skies on Tuesday! The Tennessee National Guard will be flying to salute the heroic efforts of healthcare workers all across the state.

Tennessee soldiers and airmen will be giving a special flyover salute to healthcare workers next Tuesday.

Major General Jeffrey Holmes, Adjutant General of the Tennessee Department of Military, said Army and Air National Guard units have had to shift pilot training during the COVID-19 pandemic, saying 'as a coincidence' pilots will be catching up on training on Tuesday, May 12 on the last day of National Nurses Week.

Holmes said the state will be consolidating its aircraft and having as many aircrew members fly for training as possible, saying the aircraft will fly over as many cities and hospitals as they can to salute healthcare workers.

"We’re taking the opportunity to take a step back and salute their heroic efforts," he said.