Tennessee to provide $15M to keep child care agencies open

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Department of Human Services has announced that it will once again partner with The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee to provide support to help keep the state’s child care agencies open during the COVID-19 pandemic. 

According to a news release, $15 million in grant assistance will be available to licensed agencies.

The grants will be used for cleaning and sanitation, and operating expenses.

The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee will administer the grants in collaboration with TDHS.

