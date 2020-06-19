Tennessee to recognize 'Juneteenth' as state holiday

Juneteenth refers to final day of African slavery in America.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — The Volunteer State will soon recognize Juneteenth, the cultural holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved black people in the United States.

Thursday Governor Bill Lee said he would sign the resolution Friday, but did not make any assertions when it came to declaring Juneteenth as a state holiday or placed in state law for observance.

Memphis representative Antonio Parkinson introduced legislation to make it an official Tennessee holiday.