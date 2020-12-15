"The presidential election is over": Senator Lamar Alexander reacts to the election's official end

"States have certified the votes. Courts have resolved disputes."

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — The Electoral College formally chose Joe Biden on Monday as the nation’s next president, giving him a solid electoral majority of 306 votes and confirming his victory in last month’s election.

The state-by-state voting took on added importance this year because of President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede he had lost.

Now Tennessee Senator Lamar Alexander is responding to the election's end.

"The presidential election is over," Senator Alexander wrote on Twitter. "States have certified the votes. Courts have resolved disputes. I hope that president Trump will put the country first, take pride in his considerable accomplishments."

— Sen. Lamar Alexander (@SenAlexander) December 15, 2020