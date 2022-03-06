Tin Roof management geared up to follow TN law requiring guards undergo de-escalation training

"We wanted to take a much different approach and really be more customer service oriented, really emphasize de-escalation,” said Ryan Madgett with Tin Roof.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Soon unarmed and armed security guards across Tennessee will learn how to help bar-goers safer.

Dallas' law requires guards to undergo de-escalation training and CPR training. The law is named for Dallas DJ Barrett, who died of asphyxiation last August following a fight with guards at a Nashville bar.

A Tin Roof director said the law is in line with measures the company has already been implementing including de-escalating training for unruly patrons.

This year Memphis has already been plagued with shootings on the iconic Beale Street.

A triple shooting in April left one man dead on Beale.

Five weeks prior, also on Beale, a 15-year-old was shot.

Bars are now required to follow Dallas' law, meant to keep patrons across Tennessee safe while others are out for a night of fun.

“We saw a need for security to sort of lose the negative connotation of the bouncer mindset where people are violent and putting hands on our guests," said Ryan Madgett, Tin Roof's risk management director. "We wanted to take a much different approach and really be more customer service oriented, really emphasize de-escalation.”

Madgett said his company began additional security guard training in February.

“Really what it comes down to is just using our words, and using, you know, different tactics available to us to try to prevent somebody from turning violent," he explained.

The bar requires its guards have a security licensure, plus CPR and de-escalation training.

"You know it's rare that someone who's coming through the door is violent at the onset, you know," Madgett added. "They have a goal usually to get in, or sometimes they just feel safer carrying the weapons.

Tin Roof puts its security guards through a 30-day probationary period to observe and train and then they move on to obtain a state licensure, which includes a fingerprint-based FBI background check.

When it comes to violence on Beale, Tin Roof said their guards are prepared.

“The dangers are not necessarily something that's new to them (guards), or it's going to get under their skin," said the director. "Even the ones that are not veterans have that veteran preference, teaching them and guiding them on a day-to-day basis on the job.”

Madgett said Tin Roof's guard did their best to respond swiftly to the triple shooting on Beale this past April.

“Our security guards were there, you know, we did our best to keep everybody inside and control the chaos that ensues in a crowded environment when something like that happens," he shared. "Our staff is really good at just recognizing those threats and responding to those threats.”

The deadly shooting led to a conversation between members of the Beale Street Merchant’s Association and Mayor Jim Strickland’s Administration with the focus on seeking greater safety solutions.

“The mayor proposed potentially closing Beale Street at an earlier hour. And that's initially what prompted the meeting. Obviously, the businesses down there we were not in favor of that," Madgett said. "We also talked about potentially some, some measures that the city could impose to help fund better security for the area.”

Madgett said the Merchants Association for the most part was on board with the city funding more security.

More formal training for Tin Roof is going to be rolled out to respond to possible mass shootings as well, Madgett said.

One major hurdle for them is an already high turnover of security guards, which is happening across the industry.