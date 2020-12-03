TSSAA limiting fan attendance to girls' and boys' championship games due to coronavirus concerns

Anyone not on the approved list will not be allowed in starting Friday, even if that person previously purchased a ticket or pass.

The TSSAA announced Thursday it will be limiting fan attendance to the girls' and boys' state basketball championships to limit COVID-19 coronavirus concerns.

Beginning Friday, attendance at the remainder of the girls' tournament and throughout the boys' tournament will be limited the 23-person team, coaches, team support, immediate families and school administrators.

The TSSAA said immediate family includes parents, stepparents, guardians, siblings and other members living in the athlete's household, and grandparents.

School administrators will be required to provide a list of those meeting the qualifications for entry. School admin will be at the entrance of each venue to identify and grant entry to those persons on the list, and all those entering the venue will be required to obtain a new ticket.

"Like many other athletic associations and leagues throughout the country, TSSAA has decided that the health and safety of our student-athletes and spectators alike require that we limit fan attendance at our girls’ and boys’ state basketball championships," it said.

Spectators are urged to spread themselves out in the seating, and elderly spectators and those with chronic illnesses should consider the risk before attending.