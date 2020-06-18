Two Memphis rappers witnessed Rayshard Brooks' shooting death

They were in the Wendy's drive-thru line in Atlanta when police fired shots.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — Two Memphis rappers who witnessed the police shooting death of Rayshard Brooks in Atlanta spoke out for the first time since the killing sparked outrage last Friday night.

They were so close, their car was hit by the officers' bullets, nearly hitting one of them.

"I wasn't looking for it. I was just at the wrong place wrong time," said Michael Perkins. "I witnessed a murder and I was almost killed myself."

Perkins says he was in the Wendy's drive-thru when a police officer shot Rayshard Brooks in the back, killing him.

"What I witnessed was real horrific and I wouldn't wish that on nobody."

Perkins is a rapper who goes by Mike Peezy. Fellow rapper Melvin Evans, who goes by 2-Turnt Jizzle, and Evans' girlfriend were also in the car.

Police had been called to the Wendy's after allegations Brooks was drunk. After a scuffle with police where Brooks ended up with the officer's taser, Brooks ran and at one point fired the taser back toward the officer, who then shot and killed Brooks.

"My first reaction was to duck. I was up under the seat ducking," said Perkins.

One of the officers bullets hit the car, which was very close to where Perkins was sitting.

The rappers had gone to the Wendy's for food after leaving a recording studio.

"Basically we was down here for a video with Pastor Troy. I know everybody is familiar with Pastor Troy. We had a video shoot and that is basically why we cam down here," said Melvin Evans.

"We tried to come to Atlanta to conquer our dreams, not witness no murders," said Perkins. "Where I'm from, it happens everyday, like murders, ya know. Memphis is just one of them cities, but we come here to try and escape that."

Perkins said he didn't realize how close he was to being the victim himself until he talked to his mom.

"My mother really made me think about it. She is concerned about me being here."

Perkins says he feels for the Brooks' family.