TWRA: 3-year-old boy dead after falling from boat in East Tennessee

There have been 15 boating related fatalities in Tennessee this year

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A 3-year-old boy is dead after falling from a boat on Tellico Lake, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Just before midnight, TWRA officers and the Monroe County Sheriff's Office responded to a call regarding CPR in progress for a 3-year-old child, the TWRA said.

The child was transported to Sweetwater Hospital where he later died, according to the TWRA.

Two adults from Madisonville and two juveniles were traveling from Sequoyah Landing Marina to Razor Landing, according to TWRA.

The TWRA said when preparing their boat for anchoring, one of the adults realized the three-year-old was missing. The adults immediately started calling and look for the child. Others in the area heard the calls and came to help.

The child was found unresponsive in five feet of water, according to the TWRA.

The TWRA said an autopsy will be performed by the Knoxville Forensic Center and that the child was not wearing a lifejacket.