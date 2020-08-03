x
U of M starts relief fund for TSU families effected by last week's tornado in Nashville

From one tiger family to another, U of M starts relief fund to help families of TSU effected by last week's tornado.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The University of Memphis has started a relief fund for students and families of Tennessee State University effected by the EF-1 tornado this past week.

TSU officials say a preliminary estimate of damages caused by the storm, totaled more than 20 million dollars.

Several building and cars were damaged on the campus. The livestock on the agricultural farm was also affected.

The Memphis Tiger student body is calling on family, friends and alumni to help donate to support the TSU Tiger family.

Every donation will be given to TSU to support students. All donations are tax deductible.
Tennessee State University Tornado Relief Fund
