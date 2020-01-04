University of Tennessee campuses to continue online classes throughout the summer

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd has announced that summer session classes at all campuses will be delivered online in response to COVID-19.
At UTHSC, clinical rotations in hospitals will continue with students following COVID-19 protocol.
“Our faculty and staff have done an incredible job of moving to an entirely digital platform for the spring semester,” Boyd said in a press release.
Since moving to an online platform, UT campuses have provided an estimated 9,300 classes online.
The university said each campus will be sending out specific communications to their faculty, students and staff regarding the impact to its respective campuses.
The UT System has a comprehensive resource guide that provides information and resources surrounding COVID-19: tennessee.edu/coronavirus/.