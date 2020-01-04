University of Tennessee campuses to continue online classes throughout the summer

At UTHSC, clinical rotations in hospitals will continue with students following COVID-19 protocol.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — University of Tennessee System President Randy Boyd has announced that summer session classes at all campuses will be delivered online in response to COVID-19.

“Our faculty and staff have done an incredible job of moving to an entirely digital platform for the spring semester,” Boyd said in a press release.



Since moving to an online platform, UT campuses have provided an estimated 9,300 classes online.