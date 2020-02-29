According to a police report, Darel Middleton allegedly shoved his girlfriend to the ground after he was involved in a physical altercation with another man.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee defensive lineman Darel Middleton was arrested early Saturday morning on domestic assault and public intoxication charges.

According to a police report, Middleton allegedly shoved his girlfriend to the ground after he was involved in a physical altercation with another man.

The report said officers responded to the simple assault incident at 2:44 a.m. between 17th and 18th Streets, in the alley behind Walgreen's on Cumberland Avenue.

When officers arrived, they couldn't find anyone at that specific location and a witness said they had moved to a nearby apartment.

The report also states Middleton was jealous of another man and pushed his girlfriend a second time, causing her to scrape her knee.

Middleon had alcohol on his breath, "blood shot eyes and slurred speech", according to the report.

"We are aware of the incident and gathering information," said a spokesperson from the University of Tennessee, Knoxville.