University of Tennessee plans to welcome students back to all campuses in the fall

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee System announced on Wednesday that it will plan to welcome students back to each of its campuses this fall.



“We are planning for a safe return to campuses in the fall and will do everything possible to protect the health of our students, faculty and staff,” said UT System President Randy Boyd. “We will continually monitor the local and state health data and policies and be prepared to adjust and communicate our plans when needed.”



The UT System created a systemwide task force in April to advise on policies and procedures that would prioritize the safety and wellbeing of UT’s students, faculty and staff.