US amends Capitol siege charges against two arrested in Vegas, including Memphis-area man

LAS VEGAS — Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have amended criminal charges against a Tennessee man and a Nevada resident who were arrested in Las Vegas in January and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges, and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21.

Their attorneys didn't immediately respond Tuesday to messages.

Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power.