US amends Capitol siege charges against two arrested in Vegas, including Memphis-area man

Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21.
Credit: AP
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as supporters of President Donald Trump are confronted by U.S. Capitol Police officers inside the Capitol in Washington. Additional criminal charges have been filed against two men arrested in Las Vegas and accused of violent acts at the U.S. Capitol amid supporters of former President Donald Trump. Civil disorder, assault and physical violence in the Capitol were among the 11 counts filed in Washington, D.C., against Ronald L. Sandlin and nine counts against Nathaniel J. DeGrave stemming from their alleged roles in the Jan. 6 breach. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

LAS VEGAS — Federal prosecutors in Washington, D.C., have amended criminal charges against a Tennessee man and a Nevada resident who were arrested in Las Vegas in January and accused of violence at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. 

Court records show that Nathaniel DeGrave of Las Vegas pleaded not guilty Monday to the revised charges, and Ronald Sandlin, who lives near Memphis, pleaded not guilty Sept. 21.

Their attorneys didn't immediately respond Tuesday to messages.

Prosecutors allege that Sandlin and DeGrave conspired beginning in December 2020 to interfere with the peaceful transition of presidential power.

Both remain in federal custody pending a court date in Washington on Oct. 21. Each faces charges that could put him in prison for decades.

