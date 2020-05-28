Live: FBI gives update on George Floyd death investigation

"The federal investigation will determine whether the actions by the involved former Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law."

MINNEAPOLIS — United States Attorney Erica McDonald is promising a "robust" criminal investigation into the police-related death of George Floyd.

A joint release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Minnesota and the FBI’s Minneapolis Field Office says the Department of Justice (DOJ) has made the investigation a top priority, and that experienced prosecutors and FBI criminal investigators have already been assigned to the case.

"The federal investigation will determine whether the actions by the involved former Minneapolis Police Department officers violated federal law," reads the joint statement from United States Attorney Erica MacDonald And FBI Special Agent In Charge Rainer Drolshagen. "It is a violation of federal law for an individual acting under color of law to willfully deprive another person of any right protected by the Constitution or laws of the United States."

President Trump tweeted that he himself asked the FBI and DOJ to open an investigation into Floyd's death, which he called "sad and tragic."

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called on the Hennepin County Attorney's office to file criminal charges immediately against Derek Chauvin, the officer seen on video with his knee across Floyd's neck.

DOJ and FBI investigators are requesting cooperation from all witnesses who believe they have relevant information,and are urging calm as facts of the case are gathered "methodically." After the investigation is wrapped up, the U.S. Attorney’s Office will determine whether federal criminal charges are supported by the evidence.

If the office decides Floyd's death was a violation of federal law, criminal charges will be sought.