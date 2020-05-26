UT's fall semester will be shorter but with fewer breaks

These adjustments are intended "to minimize travel to and from campus once the semester begins while maintaining the required number of instructional days."

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The University of Tennessee released changes to its Fall 2020 calendar as officials plan and prepare for students to return to campus in August.

A note from Chancellor Donde Plowman said classes are scheduled to begin on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The university will hold classes on Labor Day, Sept. 7, and during fall break, previously scheduled for Oct. 8 and 9.

These changes will allow students to leave campus for the semester after classes end on Tuesday, Nov. 24. Final exams will be held online after the Thanksgiving break on Dec. 2–9, according to university officials.

These adjustments are intended "to minimize travel to and from campus once the semester begins while maintaining the required number of instructional days," according to the university.

The university said it is developing a fall schedule that includes at least three types of classes: some taught face-to-face in larger rooms to allow for proper distancing, some taught online, and some that are a combination of both. These changes will require some adjustments to class schedules.

An updated academic calendar, with the new study days and final exam periods, is on the registrar’s website.

The university said it is too soon to say how the spread of the virus will impact the dates for in-person commencement and hooding ceremonies.

University Housing will provide information on move-in and move-out under the new calendar for those living in a residence hall, according to the chancellor's note.

The university said it is also evaluating the Fall 2020 fee structure in light of these changes and will provide updates as soon as they are available.

The move-in and move-out schedule will also be different. Students who live on campus will receive updated information and instruction regarding the adjusted timeline for moving in and out of residence halls, according to UT.

The Divisions of Student Life and Student Success are committed to providing meaningful and engaging out-of-class experiences, and the Student Government Association and Graduate Student Senate are working to plan fall activities, according to Plowman's note.