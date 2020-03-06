UT Football legend Johnny Majors dies at 85

“Johnny Majors is one of the greatest players in the rich and storied tradition of Tennessee football."

The University of Tennessee community is mourning the death of legendary Vols player and coach Johnny Majors. He was 85.

Majors was born into a Tennessee football family as the eldest of five sons who all played college football. He came to UT as a single-wing tailback triple threat, and by the time his playing career ended -- he ranked in the top 10 in total offense and rushing yards, and was the single-season record holder for pass completion percentage.

His accomplishments would earn him a spot in the National Football Foundation and College Football Hall of Fame. He was also a runner up for the Heisman Triphy in 1956, and was named SEC player of the year in 1955 and 1956.

Majors would then turn to coaching, eventually serving as head coach at Iowa and Pittsburgh, where the Panthers won the national title in 1976. He returned home to Tennessee in 1977 to coach the Volunteers, and after 16 seasons -- his teams won the 1985 SEC championship and back-to-back conference titles in 1989 and 1990.

He left coaching at UT in 1992 with an overall record of 185-137-10.