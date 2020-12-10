Vanderbilt vs Missouri football game scheduled for this week postponed until December

The game is tentatively rescheduled for December 12, officials said.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. —

This week's University of Vanderbilt versus University of Missouri football game has been postponed until December.

SEC officials said the postponement for the October 17 game comes after "positive tests and subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt Football program."

"The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements," SEC tweeted.

NEWS: The Vanderbilt at Missouri FB game of Oct. 17 is postponed due to positive tests & subsequent quarantine of individuals within the Vanderbilt FB program. The action is consistent with SEC COVID-19 management requirements. The game is tentatively rescheduled for Dec. 12. — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) October 12, 2020

According to the SEC, Vanderbilt's Saturday game against the University of Missouri at Faurot Field has been tentatively scheduled for Dec. 12.