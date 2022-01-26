No, any level of lead can have toxic manifestations

Memphis-Shelby County Schools tested its schools for lead and found 12 schools had exceeded acceptable levels of it.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis-Shelby County Schools performed lead testing over the winter break and results found kitchen sinks, water fountains, and cafeteria coolers throughout the schools had concerning levels of lead.

THE QUESTION

Can water have safe lead levels?

THE SOURCES

The Center for Disease Control and Prevention

Memphis-Shelby County Schools

The United States Environmental Protection Agency

THE ANSWER

The definition for lead free, defined by the EPA, is the weighted average of .25% lead calculated across the wetted surfaces of pipes and other plumbing fixtures. Lead can not be removed 100%. But the CDC reports you can remove 99%.

Water sources with lead levels of 20 particles per billion particles of water or more require immediate action.

Most of the results from Memphis-Shelby County School show lead levels in the 20 and 30s, except Hanley Preschool, which had three times the threshold, and Woodstock Middle School, which had nearly twice the limit.

Click here to view the full report.

According to the EPA, the most common sources of lead in drinking water are lead pipes, faucets, and fixtures, which are commonly found in older cities and buildings. The CDC said lead rarely occurs naturally in water.

The school district said any water sources with elevated levels are offline, but the report didn't detail how many water sources were tested.

According to the EPA, there is no known safe level of lead because children are more at risk for health complications even at low levels. The CDC's website states low levels of lead in children's blood can cause damage to the brain and nervous system or cause behavior, hearing, and speech problems.