VERIFY

Verifying social media claims about Young Dolph's shooting death

We are separating fact from fiction for online rumors and speculation abuzz in the aftermath of the Memphis rapper's death last Wednesday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Young Dolph's shooting death at Makeda's Cookies this past Wednesday, social media has been abuzz with rumors and speculation.

As some of the more notable posts come in, we are separating fact from fiction.

THE SOURCE

Memphis Police Department

THE QUESTION

Did the southeast Memphis restaurant owned by rapper Yo Gotti or the grandmother's home of fellow rapper Blac Youngsta get shot up in the hours after Young Dolph's shooting death?

THE ANSWER

This is false.

Memphis Police did have a strong presence at both locations but shots were not fired.

THE QUESTION

Is the white Mercedes taken from an Orange Mound home Saturday the same car linked to surveillance images of Young Dolph's killers? 

THE ANSWER

   

This is inconclusive.

We do not know. MPD would not confirm.

THE QUESTION

Was a deadly shooting Sunday on the same street - Bradley Street - connected or in retaliation to Saturday's vehicle removal?

THE ANSWER

This is inconclusive.

We do not know. MPD would not confirm.

THE QUESTION

Was Caroline Mason of 'The First 48' fame assigned to Young Dolph's case?

THE ANSWER

This is false.

Not true. Monday, a MPD spokesperson denied this claim.

This weekend, Memphis Police also told ABC24 News that when it comes to the investigation: "I understand social media is buzzing however nothing additional is available at this time. Once additional info is available to share, trust and believe that we will get that information for you." 

