Verifying social media claims about Young Dolph's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Young Dolph's shooting death at Makeda's Cookies this past Wednesday, social media has been abuzz with rumors and speculation.
As some of the more notable posts come in, we are separating fact from fiction.
THE SOURCE
Memphis Police Department
THE QUESTION
Did the southeast Memphis restaurant owned by rapper Yo Gotti or the grandmother's home of fellow rapper Blac Youngsta get shot up in the hours after Young Dolph's shooting death?
THE ANSWER
Memphis Police did have a strong presence at both locations but shots were not fired.
THE QUESTION
Is the white Mercedes taken from an Orange Mound home Saturday the same car linked to surveillance images of Young Dolph's killers?
THE ANSWER
We do not know. MPD would not confirm.
THE QUESTION
Was a deadly shooting Sunday on the same street - Bradley Street - connected or in retaliation to Saturday's vehicle removal?
THE ANSWER
We do not know. MPD would not confirm.
THE QUESTION
Was Caroline Mason of 'The First 48' fame assigned to Young Dolph's case?
THE ANSWER
Not true. Monday, a MPD spokesperson denied this claim.
This weekend, Memphis Police also told ABC24 News that when it comes to the investigation: "I understand social media is buzzing however nothing additional is available at this time. Once additional info is available to share, trust and believe that we will get that information for you."