Verifying social media claims about Young Dolph's shooting death

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Since Young Dolph's shooting death at Makeda's Cookies this past Wednesday, social media has been abuzz with rumors and speculation.

THE SOURCE

Memphis Police Department

THE QUESTION

Did the southeast Memphis restaurant owned by rapper Yo Gotti or the grandmother's home of fellow rapper Blac Youngsta get shot up in the hours after Young Dolph's shooting death?

THE ANSWER

Memphis Police did have a strong presence at both locations but shots were not fired.

THE QUESTION

Is the white Mercedes taken from an Orange Mound home Saturday the same car linked to surveillance images of Young Dolph's killers?

THE ANSWER

We do not know. MPD would not confirm.

THE QUESTION

Was a deadly shooting Sunday on the same street - Bradley Street - connected or in retaliation to Saturday's vehicle removal?

THE ANSWER

We do not know. MPD would not confirm.

THE QUESTION

Was Caroline Mason of 'The First 48' fame assigned to Young Dolph's case?

THE ANSWER

Not true. Monday, a MPD spokesperson denied this claim.