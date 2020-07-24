VERIFY: Haven't received your stimulus check yet? This might be why

Many in Arkansas are still wondering why they haven't gotten their first-round stimulus check yet.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Many in Arkansas are still wondering why they haven't gotten their first-round stimulus check yet.

Scott Hardin with the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration said that even though the federal government has issued roughly $270 billion in stimulus checks, quite a few people haven't gotten them yet— for a wide variety of reasons.

“One, if you didn’t file taxes in 2018 or 2019, there’s a really good chance the federal government just doesn’t know you’re there. They need a place to direct it, either a bank account or an address,” Hardin said.

If you did file taxes in 2018 or 2019, however, it could be something else.

"It could be the fact that they’re not at the address in which they filed, so the check was directed to the wrong address," he said.

Hardin also said that if you've changed bank accounts, that it's possible the IRS doesn't have that new information.

While it may not be a simple process, here’s the good news: the IRS has made it relatively easy to take care of this on their website.

All you have to do is go to this link on the IRS website to either check your payment status or for non-filers, enter your information to tell the government, yes, you’re here and yes, you’re eligible, so that you can receive your money.

Scott Hardin told me there is no need to panic just yet.

If Congress does pass a new bill to move forward with the second round of stimulus checks, you are still eligible to get your payment from the first round.