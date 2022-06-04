Will a proposed Tennessee bill make it legal for kids to get married?

We've seen social media posts claiming that a proposed bill in Tennessee would make it legal for kids to get married. We dug into that claim.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We've seen posts on social media claiming that a new proposed bill in Tennessee would make it legal for children to get married.

Our VERIFY team dug into this one.

OUR SOURCES

House Bill 233

Comments made at a House Civil Justice Committee meeting on Wednesday

State Rep. Tom Leatherwood (R-Arlington) is sponsoring the bill. He's supporting it because it defines marriage as between a man and a woman. Plus, while a couple would still get a marriage certificate to fill out so a woman could legally change her last name for insurance and other purposes, couples would no longer be required to file for it.

THE QUESTION

Does this bill legalize child marriage in Tennessee?

Wednesday morning, the answer was yes because Leatherwood's original bill didn't mention any age for getting married. But by late Wednesday, Leatherwood agreed to amend the bill to include a minimum age of 18.

So now, the answer is no, it wouldn't allow minors to get married.