No, gas prices aren't rising as a direct result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict

Gas prices have been steadily rising across the country and some say it's because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. That's false.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — You're paying more at the pump, and so are we. We've all noticed it.

Gas prices have been steadily rising across the country and some say it's because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

THE QUESTION

Are gas prices rising as a direct result of the Russia-Ukraine conflict?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Gas prices are not rising because of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to AAA, statewide Tennessee gas prices have jumped on average from $2.47 to $3.36 in the last year.

But taking a closer look at Memphis, the trend is similar. A year ago, we paid $2.55 for gas and now, its average is $3.37. The record-high gas price in Memphis is $3.90 and that was in 2008.

Gnuschke said we had an "incredibly strong" economic expansion after 2020 and that expansion started a cycle of an increase at the pump. But why?

"So strong demand, we had constraints on supply associated with Shell oil production, and those two things, constraints on supply and increases on demand, actually drove up prices," Gnuschke said.

So yes, we're seeing an increase in gas, but where does the Russia-Ukraine conflict come in?

Well, Russia is one of the leading oil producers globally, behind only the United States and Saudi Arabia, so the conflict isn't impacting gas prices... yet.

Gnuschke said the conflict could have a direct impact on oil production and distribution, but who will it impact?

"Those things are particularly critical to Europe," he said. "Less for the U.S. The U.S., for a long time, has been an exporter. Most people don't know that, but in fact, we export oil around the world. Now what we're seeing is rising prices. Our producers are going to crank up production, so what we're going to see in the short-term is continual increases in prices."

The Russia-Ukraine crisis is not the reason gas is high right now, but the conflict would cause the economy to suffer and heighten the already high prices we're paying at the pump.

Don't get discouraged. Gnuschke said gas prices will drop after that.

"We'll see some relief from the higher prices probably in the next 6 months as producers begin to produce more oil," he said.