No, unvaccinated veterans are not being denied care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — There are still plenty of people who are undecided on whether or not to get their vaccine and a recent article published online has generated plenty of rumors pertaining to that decision when it comes to our nation’s veterans.

A concerned THV11 VERIFY viewer came across this article published by Delaware Ohio News.

The story reads in part, “President Joe Biden has ordered the Department of Veterans Affairs to withhold healthcare benefits from unvaccinated veterans as part of an aggressive new initiative to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Beginning November 1, any veteran seeking medical care at a VA facility must have had at least one shot of the vaccine to receive services under their medical benefits package. “

As you can imagine, the headline quickly spread across the internet, prompting the viewer to ask, “Is it true veterans are refused or may in the future, be refused services from the VA Unless they are vaccinated?”

This claim is FALSE. Our sources are Chris Durney with Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System and Delaware Ohio News. According to Chris Durney, the Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System is not denying care to any eligible Veteran, including those covered by the CARES Act.

When we visited Delaware Ohio News' website, we found this disclaimer at the bottom of the home page that reads, “everything on this website is made up.” The site also has a legal statement posted saying, “All stories herein are parodies (satire, fiction, fake, not real) of people and/or actual events."

Central Arkansas Veterans Healthcare System does however encourage all Veterans, caregivers and family members to get the COVID-19 vaccination.