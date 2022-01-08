No, there was not a school shooting at a Frayser Elementary School

A viral social media post claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in a school shooting Monday, but Memphis Police confirmed this was false.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An article posted on a website Monday claimed that there was an active shooter at a Frayser elementary school at the 1600 block of Dalewood Avenue, which is Frayser Achievement Elementary School.

The article claimed that as many as 12 children were injured in the shooting, and that the scene was still active.

The Question

Did a mass shooting occur at a Frayser elementary school Monday?

The Sources

The Answer

No, a shooting did not occur at Frayser Achievement Elementary School.

What We Found

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a 911 call at Frayser Achievement Elementary School, but determined that a shooting did not occur.

A post on the Citizen App showed the 911 call claimed that there was an active shooter at the school, and as many as 12 people were injured, but officers said the call was "unfounded."

Memphis-Shelby County Schools also told ABC24 that this was a false report, and there was no incident at the Frayser elementary school.

Furthermore, according to Memphis-Shelby County School's official calendar, the first day of school isn't until August 8, and there are no back-to-school events happening at the school Monday.