SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — All of the confusion at the Shelby County Clerk's Office has drivers wondering if they can legally be given a ticket for an expired tag even though the backlog at the county clerk's office isn't their fault.
THE QUESTION
Will you be given a ticket for an expired tag in Shelby County?
OUR SOURCES
THE ANSWER
Shelby County deputies said they've been briefed about the backlog and they recommend you print your receipt to show an officer you've paid for your renewal but haven't received it yet.
It gets even murkier if you travel out of state where officers may not know about the mess in Shelby County. Keep those receipts handy.