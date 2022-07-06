Tennessee's first new license plates since 2006 continue to cause major backlogs for the Shelby County Clerk's Office.

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — All of the confusion at the Shelby County Clerk's Office has drivers wondering if they can legally be given a ticket for an expired tag even though the backlog at the county clerk's office isn't their fault.

THE QUESTION

Will you be given a ticket for an expired tag in Shelby County?

OUR SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Shelby County deputies said they've been briefed about the backlog and they recommend you print your receipt to show an officer you've paid for your renewal but haven't received it yet.