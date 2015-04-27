A video circulating online claims the Bass Pro Shops plans to open a waterslide at the Pyramid. We can confirm the video is fake.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the weather gets nicer in the Mid-South, many will be looking for things to do around town.

Some have asked is a possible amusement park feature coming to the Mid-South?

It revolves around a video circulating online involving the Bass Pro Shops and the Pyramid.

Question

Is Bass Pro Shops really going to turn the Pyramid into a waterslide?

Source

Bass Pro Shops management

Answer

No, Bass Pro Shops has no plans for a waterslide at the Pyramid.

What we found

In a statement, Bass Pro Shops told ABC24: “This video is not from Bass Pro Shops, nor does it reflect any current or future plans."

So we can verify, Bass Pro Shops is not opening a water slide that takes you from the top of the Pyramid to the bottom.