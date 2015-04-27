x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
VERIFY

No, Bass Pro Shops has no plans for a waterslide at the Pyramid

A video circulating online claims the Bass Pro Shops plans to open a waterslide at the Pyramid. We can confirm the video is fake.
Credit: AP
In this April 27, 2015 photo, the new Bass Pro Shop store stands near the Mississippi River in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the weather gets nicer in the Mid-South, many will be looking for things to do around town.

Some have asked is a possible amusement park feature coming to the Mid-South?

It revolves around a video circulating online involving the Bass Pro Shops and the Pyramid.

Question

Is Bass Pro Shops really going to turn the Pyramid into a waterslide?

Source

Bass Pro Shops management

Answer

This is false.

No, Bass Pro Shops has no plans for a waterslide at the Pyramid.

What we found

In a statement, Bass Pro Shops told ABC24: “This video is not from Bass Pro Shops, nor does it reflect any current or future plans."

So we can verify, Bass Pro Shops is not opening a water slide that takes you from the top of the Pyramid to the bottom.

If you see something that you want our team to look into, email us at verify@abc24.com.

The VERIFY team works to separate fact from fiction so that you can understand what is true and false. Please consider subscribing to our daily newsletter, text alerts and our YouTube channel. You can also follow us on Snapchat, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok. Learn More »

Follow Us

Want something VERIFIED?

Text: 202-410-8808

RELATED: Big Cypress Lodge nominated for travel award. Here's how to vote

RELATED: Opinion | It's the big 3-0 for one Memphis icon | Richard Ransom

RELATED: Wahlburgers Wild! is now open at Bass Pro Shops at the Pyramid

In Other News

COVID-19 federal funding ended for the uninsured?