MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As the weather gets nicer in the Mid-South, many will be looking for things to do around town.
Some have asked is a possible amusement park feature coming to the Mid-South?
It revolves around a video circulating online involving the Bass Pro Shops and the Pyramid.
Question
Is Bass Pro Shops really going to turn the Pyramid into a waterslide?
Source
Bass Pro Shops management
Answer
No, Bass Pro Shops has no plans for a waterslide at the Pyramid.
What we found
In a statement, Bass Pro Shops told ABC24: “This video is not from Bass Pro Shops, nor does it reflect any current or future plans."
So we can verify, Bass Pro Shops is not opening a water slide that takes you from the top of the Pyramid to the bottom.
If you see something that you want our team to look into, email us at verify@abc24.com.