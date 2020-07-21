VERIFY: Can you legally carry a gun while wearing a face mask in Arkansas?

"If you have a concealed handgun permit or you openly carry and you wear a mask, will you get a felony charge?"

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A mask mandate officially went into effect in Arkansas on Monday, July 20.

As soon as Governor Asa Hutchinson announced his executive order, the questions started rolling in, with people wanting to know what they can and can't do while wearing a mask.

One THV11 viewer reached out to our Verify team asking, "If you have a concealed handgun permit or you openly carry and you wear a mask, will you get a felony charge?"



We reached out to the Arkansas State Police for answers.

An ASP spokesperson says according to concealed carry license statutes and administrative rules, there is nothing that prohibits a licensee from wearing a mask, especially one designed to diminish the threat of spreading disease.

So we can verify, wearing a mask to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while legally carrying a handgun is not against the law in Arkansas.