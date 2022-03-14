VERIFY: Are there are more crashes the week after Daylight Saving Time begins?

Daylight Saving Time started Sunday. As clocks moved forward, people felt groggy and irritated. Is the time change damaging to your body?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Daylight Saving Time is here and you might be feeling a little tired on your way to work or school Monday.

Daylight Saving Time started at 2 a.m. Sunday, when we moved our clocks forward one hour. That lost hour of sleep had a big impact on many folks but is it bad for your body?

SOURCES

THE QUESTION

Do you really get less sleep as we spring forward?

THE ANSWER

Yes, most people do get less sleep when you set your clocks forward.

WHAT WE FOUND

According to the Sleep Foundation, humans and mammals are guided by circadian rhythms. It's like a clock inside our bodies that's coordinated to the daylight schedule. In order to reset each day, it must be synchronized with natural light to darkness cycles in order to ensure some good sleep.

"The minute that you change what amount of sunlight you're getting the circadian rhythm gets interrupted," Kohli said.

Kohli says when your circadian rhythm is interrupted, like when there's more sunlight at night, you're pretty much guaranteed to get less sleep.

"The sleep hormones that are being released, or supposed to be released when it's dark, don't come out at the right time, and then the wakeful hormones, the ones that give us energy in the morning those don't come out at the right times," said Kohli.

Behrens said this then creates grogginess and mood swings.

"Many people find it takes longer than that a few days to a week to get their sleep habits back," Behrens said.

A study published by the American Psychological Association found the Monday directly following Daylight Saving Time, workers sleep an average of 40 minutes less than on other days.

THE QUESTION

Are there more car crashes the Monday after we spring forward?

THE ANSWER

Yes, there are more car crashes the Monday after we spring forward.

WHAT WE FOUND

"It can create more traffic accidents," Kohli said. "Part of that can be because you are sleepy and you need more sleep."

Both Kohli and Behrens agree that lack of sleep can cause more crashes.

"We have found that there are more car accidents the Monday following the time change, so you definitely want to be careful and alert when you are driving," Behrens said.

A study from Current Biology looked at the week of Daylight Saving from 1996 to 2017 and found on average, more fatal accidents occur than other weeks during the year.

The study found at the start of Daylight Saving Time, fatal traffic accidents increased by 6% in the U.S.

Kohli said to try to minimize your coffee intake after 2 p.m. and minimize your alcohol intake before bed. She also says make sure your room is nice and dark and cool to get the best rest.