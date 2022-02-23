x
Yes, Dollar Tree owns the Family Dollar stores

Credit: AP
FILE - The Family Dollar logo is centered above one of its variety stores in Canton, Miss., Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. More than 1,000 rodents were found inside a Family Dollar distribution facility in Arkansas, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 as the chain issued a voluntary recall affecting items purchased from hundreds of stores in the South. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FDA officials warned certain items sold at Family Dollar stores across six states could be contaminated by unsanitary conditions found at a West Memphis, Arkansas, distribution facility after an inspection found a rodent infestation and other issues that could have affected the products.  

That triggered the indefinite closure of Family Dollar stores across the south, including in the Memphis area.

The closures negatively impacted Memphis area neighborhoods already considered a food desert. Now people have to go further for groceries.

An ABC 24 viewer wanted to know who is really in charge of the company.

Does Dollar Tree own Family Dollar?

This is true.

Yes, Dollar Tree owns Family Dollar

July 6, 2015, the Virginia headquarters of Dollar Tree sent out a news release stating it "has completed the acquisition of Family Dollar stores.”

"We are pleased to announce we have completed our acquisition of Family Dollar and we formally welcome the Family Dollar team to the Dollar Tree organization," stated Bob Sasser, Chief Executive Officer in the release.

Read the full release HERE.

So we can verify, Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree. 

