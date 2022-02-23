Yes, Dollar Tree owns the Family Dollar stores

July 6, 2015, the Virginia headquarters of Dollar Tree sent out a news release stating it "has completed the acquisition of Family Dollar stores.”

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FDA officials warned certain items sold at Family Dollar stores across six states could be contaminated by unsanitary conditions found at a West Memphis, Arkansas, distribution facility after an inspection found a rodent infestation and other issues that could have affected the products.

That triggered the indefinite closure of Family Dollar stores across the south, including in the Memphis area.

The closures negatively impacted Memphis area neighborhoods already considered a food desert. Now people have to go further for groceries.

An ABC 24 viewer wanted to know who is really in charge of the company.

The Question

Does Dollar Tree own Family Dollar?

The Answer

Yes, Dollar Tree owns Family Dollar

The Source

What We Found

July 6, 2015, the Virginia headquarters of Dollar Tree sent out a news release stating it "has completed the acquisition of Family Dollar stores.”

"We are pleased to announce we have completed our acquisition of Family Dollar and we formally welcome the Family Dollar team to the Dollar Tree organization," stated Bob Sasser, Chief Executive Officer in the release.

So we can verify, Family Dollar is owned by Dollar Tree.