Verify: Gov. Lee and state officials stockpiling COVID-19 vaccines

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Many of you have questions about the COVID-19 vaccine and Tennessee's distribution plan.

The Question

Charles S. Giles II asked us about a claim he saw online saying Governor Bill Lee and state officials are stockpiling the COVID-19 vaccine.

The Answer

The answer is yes.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the state received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday.

The department says it is holding 975 doses as an emergency backup supply in case other vaccines are damaged.

According to the Associated Press, Tennessee is the only state building an emergency reserve of the vaccine.

What We Found

There are supply warehouses within the state where the vaccine can be held at extremely cold temperatures.

The rest of the state should be getting a much larger shipment on Thursday.

