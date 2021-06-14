VERIFY: Is that a dangerous crack at James Road and McLean?

A picture Denisha Harrison sent Local 24 News shows what appears to be a huge crack at James Road and McLean has some people concerned. Let’s verify: should you be concerned about this crack.

Our source is Robert Knecht, the director of Memphis Public Works. He says this isn't actually a crack but rather an expansion joint which is designed to keep the bridge from breaking. Knecht says bridges can expand and or contract when the temperature changes, and the expansion joint lets them do it safely. So, we can verify that no, this is not a dangerous crack in the bridge at James Road and Mclean.