Yes, Memphis has recovered all jobs lost during the pandemic

The Greater Memphis Chamber said 2021 was also a record year for creating jobs in Memphis.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The COVID-19 pandemic made it hard for man Mid-South business over the past couple of years. They’ve been trying to bounce back and recruit new employees.

But has Memphis recovered all of the jobs lost during the pandemic?

Has Memphis bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic when it comes to jobs?

According to the Greater Memphis Chamber, the city is doing well. Very well.

It said Memphis filled 70,000 positions in March 2022. That brought April's job total to 661,400 jobs.

The chamber said 2021 was also a record year for creating jobs in Memphis, with more than 9,000 companies creating new jobs.

It said the construction industry is leading the charge in the city’s comeback, with all of the new development and construction across the Mid-South.

And the hospitality industry accounted for 2% of job growth.

So we can verify, yes, Memphis did recover all of their jobs. And not only that - Memphis set a hiring record.

