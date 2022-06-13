Does a viral social media post give helpful gas-saving tips?

A viral post on social media gives false gas-saving information.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Gas prices hit a new record Sunday with the average U.S. price hitting $5 a gallon for the first time. Right now in Tennesee, the average for gas is $4.69 a gallon. This is leaving people desperate for ways to save money and turn to social media for tips.

A Facebook post gives several gas-saving tips including the time of day you pump, and how much gas you should put in your tank to save on gas. ABC24 Verify if these claims are true.

THE QUESTION

Does filling up at night/early morning saves you more gas?

Does filling up your car too fast add air and less gas?

Does filling up when a gasoline truck is pumping into storage tanks cause you to pick up more dirt?

If you use your AC less, will it conserve gas?

SOURCES:

THE ANSWER

According to a viral social media post, you should only fill up in the early morning when the ground is colder because the hotter it gets outside the gas expands and you don't really get the true amount of gas you’re paying for.

⛽️ TIPS ON PUMPING GAS THAT WILL SAVE YOU $$$ “I don't know what you guys are paying for gasoline.... but here in... Posted by Araceli A Robles on Friday, May 27, 2022

We learned from our sources this tip is false. Gas Buddy said most gas stations have temperature correction for their gasoline. AAA told ABC24 that since fuel tanks are stored in the ground and aren’t subject to these types of daily temperature fluctuations, it doesn't really matter what time of day you get gas.

Next, the post said you shouldn't squeeze the pump all the way because you would fill up your car too fast, adding air instead of gas.

AAA said this is a myth. Fuel is metered at the pump without any aeration. triple a fast-fill might not allow you to get a completely full tank if you don’t let it settle, but it won’t impact fuel economy.

Another tip the post-claim is when you see a gas truck storing gas, avoid getting gas at that time because it cause you to put more dirt in your tank.

Gas Buddy said that is false because every station has fuel filters that filter out any contaminants that may enter the system, so avoiding filling up when a truck is unloading fuel isn't necessary

And lastly, AAA said using your AC less will not conserve gas. That's because AC systems are much more efficient now and rolling down your windows instead of using AC will cause you to lose the same amount of gas if you used ac.

So if you want to save gas here are some verified tips: