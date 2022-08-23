One tweet says you can save lots of money by washing those clothes in cold water instead of hot water. Is it true?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With some schools now in session and fall sports in full swing, you may be using your washing machine more to clean your kid's clothes.

One tweet says you can save money by washing those clothes in cold water instead of hot water. Is it true?

It was this tweet from Piedmont Natural Gas that says 90% of the energy used by washing machines goes to heat the water.





Can you save more money by switching that water to cold?

Yes, washing your clothes in cold water can save on energy and in turn, save you some money.

Almost everything is going up in cost, including your energy bill.

"We are aware that energy costs are going up these days along with the cost for a lot of things," Jason Wheatley, a spokesperson for Piedmont Natural Gas, said.

With inflation hitting people's pocketbooks, there are ways to save and that starts at home.

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, a family of three can spend between $338 and $380 dollars every year heating their water, depending on whether they use electricity or natural gas.

"Wash your clothes in cold water and save yourself some energy and some money," Wheatley said.

Energy Star said heating up water consumes about 90% of the energy it takes to operate a washing machine. Switching the temperature setting, even from hot to warm can cut energy use in half. Cold water reduces energy even more.

"With these appliances being so energy efficient these days, it really is about monitoring your own usage thing that you can do to reduce those energy savings even further," Wheatley said.

