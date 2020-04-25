Will parents who owe back child support get a stimulus check? | VERIFY

A lot of people have been asking if they will still get a stimulus check even though they owe child support. Our verify team found the answers for you.

ARKANSAS, USA — A lot of viewers have reached out to THV11 – asking if parents who owe back child support will still get a stimulus check.

So, let's verify.

Our source is the Cares Act. It says the federal government cannot take the stimulus checks for most debt, like past taxes or student debt. However, if you owe child support or other private debt to collectors—the checks can be seized to pay for those.

Stimulus payments to parents without child custody who owe child support could be reduced or garnished altogether and will automatically be directed to the parent who has child custody.

So we can verify – if you owe back child support, don't expect your full payment from the government to hit your bank account. It will be collected from your stimulus check.