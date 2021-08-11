Yes, it is legal for Mississippi law enforcement to issue a ticket if they are in an unmarked car

An ABC 24 viewer said he was pulled over in Southaven by an unmarked vehicle and received a speeding ticket. He asked if it was legal.

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss — As we get closer to the holidays, law enforcement is gearing up to catch bad guys in the act of crimes that tend to tick up during this time of years such as porch pirates, car breaks ins and reckless driving. One known tactic is the use of unmarked vehicles. Some ABC 24 viewers said they have seen quite a few lately, especially in DeSoto County.

Officers have even issued tickets while in their unmarked cars and some people are asking if those tickets were legal.

THE QUESTION

Is it legal for Mississippi law enforcement to issue traffic tickets if they are in an unmarked vehicle?

THE SOURCES

THE ANSWER

Law enforcement in unmarked vehicles is not uncommon. It's often used to improve traffic enforcement. The spokeswoman for the DeSoto County Sheriff Department said unmarked vehicles are common practice and are typically driven by supervisors or investigators. Both the DeSoto County Sheriff Department and Attorney Martin Zummach agree there is nothing illegal about the use of these vehicles for traffic and other law enforcement duties.

They also agree it doesn’t matter if the officer is uniform or not while driving the unmarked car, they can still legally pull you over to issue a ticket.

So we can verify that it is legal for Mississippi law enforcement to issue drivers a traffic ticket even if the officer is in an unmarked vehicle. If you are ever pulled over by police in an unmarked vehicle in DeSoto County, they will call in your license plates to the dispatcher and in most cases, call for backup so that there’s an officer present who’s in a marked vehicle.