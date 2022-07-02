No, you're not being charged for electricity if you haven't had power

Five days after an ice storm hit the Mid-South, thousands of people in Memphis and Shelby County are without power.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Thousands of people have gone five days without power and an ABC24 viewer who doesn't have power asked if she was still being charged.

THE QUESTION

Is MLGW charging me for electricity even though I haven't had power?

SOURCES:

THE ANSWER

Let's look at what you're being charged for right now, even if your lights are off. MLGW said on Monday customers are not being billed on electricity that's not being used. But if you have a gas water heater, fireplace, stove, or anything else that uses gas, you're still being charged for that.

You may also want to check if you have a water line break, because you're still being charged for water usage.

You still have gas, water, and other fees you have to pay for, but you don't have to worry about being charged for the power you don't have.

Other viewers asked ABC24 if MLGW is going to compensate you for them taking so long to cut the lights back on. MLGW said don't expect a credit, but it does plan to offer some form of payment assistance.