Walmart officials say five customers will be allowed in the store per one thousand square feet.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A nationwide retail store has started to limit the number of shoppers allowed in the store in effort to promote social distancing.

Walmart officials say five customers will be allowed in the store per one thousand square feet.

It means only about 900 people will be allowed in the store at one time. Customers will be admitted inside one by one and counted.