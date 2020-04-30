Giant sinkhole swallows car

OXFORD, Mississippi —
A car owner in Oxford, Mississippi, had a sinking feeling, literally, today.
A massive sinkhole opened up early Monday morning behind a post office on McElroy Drive, completely engulfing a car. The car belongs to an employee of the post office. No one was in the car at the time, and thankfully no one was hurt.
Police say the sinkhole was at least 12 feet by 12 feet.
Authorities are trying to figure out what caused the earth to give way to create the huge hole.
